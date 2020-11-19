Mexico to launch new thousand-peso bill: this is how it looks

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) presents the new thousand-peso bill alluding to the Mexican Revolution, in which Hermila Galindo, Francisco I. Madero and Carmen Serdán will appear, so the image of the Father of the Nation, Don Miguel Hidalgo and Rib, it will remain in the memory.

The new version of the thousand peso bill will commemorate the Mexican Revolution, which began on November 20, 1910, and will incorporate improvements in the security elements compared to those of the current family.

Just last week the new 100 peso bill was presented, with which Banxico said goodbye to the figure of Nezahualcóyotl to welcome the image of the Mexican poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

The new banknote is of a gray hue and shows on the obverse the image of the heroes of the country Francisco I. Madero, Hermila Galindo and Carmen Serdán.

On the back of the banknote there is a design of the ecosystem of humid forests, the jaguar, the ceiba and the sapote, as well as the Ancient Mayan City and protected tropical forests of Calakmul, in Campeche, considered world heritage of natural and cultural type.

Francisco I. Madero (1073-1910)

He was born on October 30, 1873, in the city of Parras de la Fuente, Coahuila. Faced with the electoral fraud of 1910, by General Porfirio Diaz, he decided to proclaim the Plan of San Luis, through which he ignored the results of the elections, as well as the authorities of the moment and invited the people of Mexico to take up arms in defense of democracy.

He died in the Decena Tragica, the military coup orchestrated against him in 1913.

Hermila Galindo (1886-1954)

is considered one of the most prominent defenders of women’s rights, including the right to vote. She promoted the vote of women before the Constituent Congress of 1917 so that it was recognized as a right in the Constitution that would be drawn up on February 5, which currently governs us.

María del Carmen Serdán (1875-1948)

is considered a heroine of the Mexican Revolution. He belonged to the National Anti-reelection Party, founded by Francisco I. Madero, who opposed the Porfirio Díaz regime. In 1913, after Victoriano Huerta's coup, she was part of the Revolutionary Junta of Puebla and in 1914 she aligned herself with Venustiano Carranza, first head of the Constitutionalist Army, working as a nurse in military hospitals.







