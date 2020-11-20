Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths per Covid-19.

Mexico has more than 1 million infections and more than 100,000 deaths per covid-19. On June 4, Hugo López Gatell mentioned that a catastrophic scenario would mean more than 60 thousand deaths exceeded.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Against the forecasts of the Health Ministry and Hugo Lopez Gatell, Mexico exceeded the 100,000 deaths confirmed by Covid-19 eight months after the first certified death on March 18.

The Ministry of Health (SSA) indicated that since the beginning of the pandemic, one hundred thousand 104 people have died from the disease, with 576 deaths corroborated by laboratory in the last 24 hours.

Infections have increased by 4,472 for a cumulative total of 1,19,543, while of the 2,649,000 people reported, 1,244,739 have tested negative. The number of patients recovered is 766,361.

In an afternoon conference at the National Palace, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, highlighted that “today in Mexico we reach the hundred thousand people who have lost their lives. This is an unusual number. There was no previous history of an acute infectious disease that could affect the lives of so many people”.

He recalled that the causes of death in Mexico had been dominated by chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes or injuries of external causes such as homicide and suicide. Covid-19, he said, has been positioning itself, it is an unpleasant, sad positioning, as one of the main causes of death, and we do not know of course which will end up being the figure since the epidemic continues. There are other affectations, like smoking, that contribute to mortality.

For his part, José Luis Alomía, Director General of Epidemiology, indicated that the positivity rate had been maintained at 42 percent, which depends on the dispersion and transmission that can exist in the states. He added that the estimated cases remain unchanged, after several weeks in decline, while the estimated active cases remain at 3 percent of the total estimated infections.

As for the deaths, he indicated that after weeks with an ascending behavior, since 15 days ago, it remains in a plateau, although its behavior should be followed for the next weeks.

