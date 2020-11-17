Mexico nears 100,000 deaths from coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Mexico reported 319 new deaths linked to the coronavirus on Monday, November 16th, bringing the total death toll to 98,861, as health authorities warn of a resurgence of the disease that emerged in China late last year.

The outbreak also left a total of 1,009,396 in the Latin American country, joining Argentina, Brazil and Colombia as the countries in the region that have exceeded the one million case mark.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that it is not the time to be complacent in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 54 million people in the world, despite positive news about the effectiveness of some vaccines.

(Report by Abraham González. Edited by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez for Reuters).

Source: Reuters







