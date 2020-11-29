Mexico: more than 10,000 infections in 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day

The Ministry of Health reported that, since the coronavirus pandemic reached Mexico, 1,100,683 confirmed cases and 105,459 deaths from the new disease have been recorded : an increase of 10,008 infections and 586 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This represents the fourth time in the week that Mexico reports more than 10,000 new cases a day, the highest contagion figures of the pandemic, except for October 5, when the federal agency registered 28,115 new cases, which it attributed to a methodological change with lagging infections.

During the presentation of the technical report from the National Palace, the general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, announced that the estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) registered an increase of 2% compared to the previous week.

Source: INFOBAE







