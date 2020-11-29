Mexico: more than 10,000 infections in 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day

The Ministry of Health reported that, since the coronavirus pandemic reached Mexico, 1,100,683 confirmed cases and 105,459 deaths from the new disease have been recorded : an increase of 10,008 infections and 586 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This represents the fourth time in the week that Mexico reports more than 10,000 new cases a day, the highest contagion figures of the pandemic, except for October 5, when the federal agency registered 28,115 new cases, which it attributed to a methodological change with lagging infections.
During the presentation of the technical report from the National Palace, the general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, announced that the estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) registered an increase of 2% compared to the previous week.
Source: INFOBAE
Comments
more recommended stories
-
According to Expedia Cancun, Riviera Maya top 2021 destination choices for American travelers
Riviera Maya, Q.R. — Cancun, Riviera.
-
Honduran ex-president Zelaya caught at airport with bag of money
Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya said.
-
AMLO and the limbo in front of the Biden Presidency
This limbo is causing the anguish.
-
Expatriate conflict with Chelem’s comisaria – Part 3
This is the third installment of.
-
Researchers Uncover 2,000-Year-Old Maya Water Filtration System
The city of Tikal purified one.
-
Cancun: Interjet cancels its weekend flights
The airline claims it is due.
-
Coronavirus in Merida; more than 100 cases in just 24 hours.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
New record of COVID-19 cases for Mexico in one day
Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported.
-
Mexico improves health and hygiene protocols for Avocado exports to Japan
The Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico.
-
Mexico central bank takes gloomier view of economy in 2021
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s central.
Leave a Comment