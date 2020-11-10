Mexico is participating in five different COVID-19 vaccine projects

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard points out that the results that some of the vaccines against COVID-19 are showing, during the trials, are very promising.
The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, reported on Tuesday, November 9th, that Mexico is reporting progress in its participation in five vaccine projects against COVID-19.
During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Foreign Minister pointed out that Mexico participates in the following vaccine projects: CanSinoBIO projects; Pfizer / BioNTech; AstraZeneca / University of Oxford; Moderna / National Institutes of Health, and the Russian pharmaceutical.
He added that the Janssen pharmaceutical vaccine is also authorized in its phase three in Mexico and that the Novavax company has already submitted its file to Cofepris to begin its tests in Mexico.
He added that we must be optimistic because the results that some of the vaccines against COVID-19 are showing, during the trials, are very promising.
