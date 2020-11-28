Mexico improves health and hygiene protocols for Avocado exports to Japan

The Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico reported that the main avocado producers and exporters in the country have agreed to reinforce the sanitary measures of shipments destined for the Japanese market.

The Union of Avocado Packers and Marketers from Michoacan (Udecam), Periban’s Avocado Packers Union (Ueapac), the association of Avocado Producers and Exporters from Jalisco (Apeajal), and Mexico’s Association of Avocado Producers and Packers (Apeam) pledged to train their staff in the avocado export procedure to Japan and to reinforce among their staff the concepts set by the National Agricultural Food Health, Safety, and Quality Service (Senasica) regarding contamination and pesticides.

According to the general director of Agrifood, Aquaculture and Fisheries Safety of Senasica, Amada Vélez Méndez, “the Japanese market is one of the most demanding at the international level in terms of health and safety”

As such, Senasica will carry out an annual dissemination and training campaign with their associated producers to avoid the presence of unauthorized pesticides or that don’t comply with legal limits in the country, the agency stated.

The producers also agreed to acquire their supplies preferentially in units certified by Senasica and to present to the Mexican health authority the results of product analysis for pesticide residues of each of the avocado shipments destined for Japan.

Japan is the third market destination for Avocados from Mexico, behind the United States and Canada. 90 percent of the avocados consumed in Japan come from Mexico, the world’s leading producer of this fruit. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, exports to Japan amount to more than $149 million USD a year.

Source: efeagro.com







