Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office requests the US extradition of Raymundo Collins

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office carried out the necessary procedures in order to request the extradition of the former official.
The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City asked the United States for the extradition of Raymundo Collins Flores, former director of the Housing Institute (Invi), who is a fugitive.
Since January there is an arrest warrant against Collins Flores for improper use of the public service related to irregularities detected in the Invi.
According to the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, at the time of receiving the agency, her administration found that the Invi spent millions of pesos without support.
On Saturday, October 31st, a house of the former official located in Tequesquitengo, Morelos, was searched, and inside it, authorities located 41 classic cars, three wet bikes, an ATV, a motorcycle and a boat.
In addition to the vehicles, various works of art were insured, which were placed under the protection of the Public Ministry.
Ulises Lara, spokesman for the prosecution, said that the investigation file against Collins Flores is robust, and that one of the actions was the search.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Today is an especially mournful Day of the Dead for Mexico health workers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The diminutive.
-
FedEx Express to Open $12 Million USD Logistics Center in Mexico
FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx.
-
More clandestine graves found in Guanajuato, Mexico
Civilian groups searching for disappeared persons.
-
Over 2 million new coronavirus cases around the world in just one week
LONDON, ENGLAND (November 2, 2020) —.
-
José Pineda Arzate aka “El Avispón” is extradited to the US
According to authorities, José Pineda Arzate.
-
Trump, Biden focus on battleground states in campaign’s final sprint
With early voter turnout setting a.
-
In Villahermosa, Tabasco ‘it never rains but it pours’
“Intense rains took the inhabitants of.
-
Mexican Gastronomic Delights to Commemorate the Day of the Dead
MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
‘March of the Catrinas 2020’ a protest against femicides
Mexico City.- Several feminist groups met on.
-
“La Catrina:” The Mexican representation of Death
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment