Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office requests the US extradition of Raymundo Collins

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office carried out the necessary procedures in order to request the extradition of the former official.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City asked the United States for the extradition of Raymundo Collins Flores, former director of the Housing Institute (Invi), who is a fugitive.

Since January there is an arrest warrant against Collins Flores for improper use of the public service related to irregularities detected in the Invi.

According to the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, at the time of receiving the agency, her administration found that the Invi spent millions of pesos without support.

On Saturday, October 31st, a house of the former official located in Tequesquitengo, Morelos, was searched, and inside it, authorities located 41 classic cars, three wet bikes, an ATV, a motorcycle and a boat.

In addition to the vehicles, various works of art were insured, which were placed under the protection of the Public Ministry.

Ulises Lara, spokesman for the prosecution, said that the investigation file against Collins Flores is robust, and that one of the actions was the search.

