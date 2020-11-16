Mexican beach destinations at full capacity during long weekend

Places like Acapulco, Guerrero have a 50 percent hotel occupancy; local and foreign tourists flock to the beaches.
The coronavirus pandemic has not been an impediment to thousands of vacationers who have congregated on the beaches around the country, so the authorities have multiplied efforts to apply preventive measures.
In Acapulco, Guerrero there is an estimated hotel occupancy of 50 percent and the municipality’s Secretary of Tourism advises bathers to take extreme precautions; in the entity, there is a registry of 2 thousand 369 deaths.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=TheMazatlanPost&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1327701271600631813&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fthemazatlanpost.com%2F2020%2F11%2F15%2Fbeaches-across-mexico-full-of-tourist-despite-the-coronavirus-pandemic%2F&siteScreenName=TheMazatlanPost&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px
The holiday weekend for the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution allowed people to travel to destinations such as Mazatlán, Sinaloa, or Cancun, Quintana Roo.
According to information from the Ministry of Health, in Mexico 98,259 people have died from the coronavirus, with more than 1 million 3 thousand 253 cases recorded.
Source: mediotiempo.com
