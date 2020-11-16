Mexican Army keeps providing support to families in the Yucatan

VALLADOLID, YUCATAN.- The Secretariat of National Defense, through the X Military Region and the 32 / a. Military Zone, reported that members of the Mexican Army and Air Force within the framework of the DN-III-E Plan in its “Recovery” Phase, is carrying out the distribution of aid packages from the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden), to support the families that were affected by the passage of Hurricane “Delta” in the State of Yucatán.

On this date, the military personnel distributed FONDEN supplies to families that were affected by Delta, delivering food, bottled water, sheets, blankets, cleaning kits, and personal hygiene kits, among other items, benefiting 1,309 residents of the Nacuché community and 400 residents of the Xuilub community that belong to the Espita municipality in the state of Yucatan.

Personnel assigned to the X Military Region, 32 / a, participate in these activities. Military Zone, 20 / o. RCM, 11 / o. BI and 7 / o. BIC. The activities are carried out in conjunction with the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the State Government, as a result of the inter-institutional ties that exist between the aforementioned authorities, reiterating that social trust in the institution is the best evaluation we have of our performance, always for the benefit of the people of Mexico.

With these actions, the Ministry of National Defense reaffirms its commitment and responsibility to the people of Yucatan to serve uninterruptedly, in all conditions and places, to reduce the damage caused by these eventualities, providing help to maintain order, and assist people in need.

