Mexican Army aids families affected by floodings in Yucatán

The Ministry of National Defense, through the X Military Region and the 32 / a. Military Zone, inform the general population that agents of the Mexican Army and Air Force within the framework of the application of the DN-III-E Plan in its “Recovery” Phase, are distributing aid for the people who lost their home from the Natural Disaster Fund (FONDEN), to support the families that were affected by the passage of Hurricane “Delta” in the State of Yucatán.

On this date, the military personnel distributed FONDEN supplies to families that were affected by the passage of Hurricane Delta, delivering aid packages, bottled water, sheets, blankets, cleaning kits and personal hygiene kits, among other items, benefiting 1,200 residents of the Sisal police station belonging to the municipality of Hunucmá, Yucatán, 411 residents of the Tuzik community belonging to the municipality of Espita, Yucatán; as well as 440 residents from the municipality of Sucilá, Yucatán.

Personnel assigned to the X Military Region, 32 / a, participate in these activities in conjunction with the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the State Government, as a result of the inter-institutional ties that exist between the aforementioned authorities, reiterating that social trust in the institution is the best evaluation we have of our performance, always for the benefit of the people of Mexico.

With these actions, the Ministry of National Defense reaffirms its commitment and responsibility to the people of Mexico to serve uninterruptedly, in all conditions and places, to reduce the damage caused by these eventualities, providing help for the maintenance of order, assistance to people and its heritage.

