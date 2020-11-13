Mexican Army aids families affected by floodings in Yucatán

The Ministry of National Defense, through the X Military Region and the 32 / a. Military Zone, inform the general population that agents of the Mexican Army and Air Force within the framework of the application of the DN-III-E Plan in its “Recovery” Phase, are distributing aid for the people who lost their home from the Natural Disaster Fund (FONDEN), to support the families that were affected by the passage of Hurricane “Delta” in the State of Yucatán.
On this date, the military personnel distributed FONDEN supplies to families that were affected by the passage of Hurricane Delta, delivering aid packages, bottled water, sheets, blankets, cleaning kits and personal hygiene kits, among other items, benefiting 1,200 residents of the Sisal police station belonging to the municipality of Hunucmá, Yucatán, 411 residents of the Tuzik community belonging to the municipality of Espita, Yucatán; as well as 440 residents from the municipality of Sucilá, Yucatán.
Personnel assigned to the X Military Region, 32 / a, participate in these activities in conjunction with the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the State Government, as a result of the inter-institutional ties that exist between the aforementioned authorities, reiterating that social trust in the institution is the best evaluation we have of our performance, always for the benefit of the people of Mexico.
With these actions, the Ministry of National Defense reaffirms its commitment and responsibility to the people of Mexico to serve uninterruptedly, in all conditions and places, to reduce the damage caused by these eventualities, providing help for the maintenance of order, assistance to people and its heritage.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
With Mariachi and Trova music AMLO was serenaded, he turns 67 today
Mexico City.- Despite the fact that.
-
Viva Aerobus returns to Campeche
San Francisco de Campeche and ‘Ciudad.
-
Feminist movement carries out peaceful demonstration in Isla Mujeres
(Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, November 12,.
-
Mexico’s housing market strengthens, despite struggling economy
Enormous drug-related violence. Struggling economy. Corrupt.
-
American Airlines to launch VeriFLY mobile app to make travel easier
American Airlines will begin offering customers.
-
Mérida’s Agustín O’Horan Hospital among the ten best in Mexico for COVID-19 care
MÉRIDA.- Mérida’s Agustin O’Horán Hospital is.
-
Will Biden bring meaningful change to US policy on Latin America?
For many Latin American leaders, US.
-
“El Espagueti” arrested in CDMX, one of the most wanted by the FGJ
Kevin Iván N, aka “El Espagueti”, identified as.
-
Spanish justice authorizes the extradition of Alonso Ancira, former president of AHMSA
The Spanish Supreme Court announced on.
-
New 100 peso bill features rare vertical format
The new 100-peso bill, where the.
Leave a Comment