Merida’s underpass flooded again…

The infamous El Paso Deprimido was flooded again by the effects of the cold fronts and Hurricane Iota.

Once again, the road problems were registered on the Paseo de Montejo Prolongacion famous (or infamous) roundabout.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), a vehicle capacity of just over 3,200 vehicles per hour is currently registered, which is equivalent to a four-way traffic of 53 vehicles per minute, which causes long theirs.

The agents indicated that despite being recommended to take alternate routes to avoid bottlenecks, motorists ignore it, causing traffic to be strangled.

The employees of the Municipal Public Services of the Mérida City Council indicated that, in the deepest part, the water has a level of 2.30 meters, likewise, the pumps were connected in the hope that it would drain, but it was not possible.

“The water only circulated, it has nowhere to go, it is at the limit of the water table.”

During an inspection carried out by a group of engineers, small suras were detected on the asphalt layer, as well as on the side walls, as a result of excess moisture.

The State Police reported that families continue to arrive at the place to take a photograph in the grave and, a few days ago, a man was about to go “diving.”

It also calls attention to reporters who go into the water with the danger of being electrocuted, because there is power lines under water.

For now, the place is still closed and there are SSP agents regulating traffic on the sides and on the Colonias Circuit to give fluidity to vehicular traffic, however, for lapses it is impossible.

The place is kept under surveillance 24 hours a day.

Source: SIPSE







