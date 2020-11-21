Merida’s Plaza de la Tecnología changes its location

La Plaza de la Tecnología changes its address just a few meters away from the place that saw it open its doors.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) The tenants from Plaza de la Tecnología will move to the now well-known “Plaza de la Mujer,” which will change its name to Plaza de la Tecnología, expanding its offerings. Thus, the same will be able to find articles for women, food areas, the sale of technological devices, and the well-known “Friki Zone.”
Tenants explained that Merida is one of the most important cities in Mexico, so a place like Plaza de la Tecnología must continue to operate in the Yucatan capital.
However, they admit that the closure and cessation of activities for five months caused significant damage to their economy. They did not have the property owner’s support, so they decided to move the concept to another space.
Good sales in El Buen Fin
The arrival of the Buen Fin was of great help for the sales. However, they remind the public that the Plaza is still open and in operation, so they invite the general public to visit it these days.
The relocation will take place in the next few days; it is expected that by December 16th, they will all be relocated to the new building, located on 58th Street, between 59th and 61st, in the Center.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
