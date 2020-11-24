Merida’s old US Consulate to be replaced with large state-of-the-art intelligent building

The project, which is currently under construction in the Vía Montejo district in Mérida, includes a tower and a hotel.

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The new facilities of the Consulate General of the United States in Mérida is currently under construction, a new and enormous building that leaves behind the small building that it occupies for the moment in the Alcalá Martín neighborhood.

The latest figures he has is that nine million Americans arrive for tourism purposes and to live temporarily or permanently in the Yucatan Peninsula, which is equivalent to more than four times the population of the state of Yucatan, which is a little bit over 2 million, according to the latest Inegi census.

The US consul in Mérida, Courtney Beale, indicated in past interviews that every year the flow of people from that country to Yucatan, Quintana Roo or Campeche grows and gave the aforementioned figure as a projection made by the new US Consulate.

The construction of the new US Consulate in Yucatan is ongoing, the huge building will be built in the mega-complex known as Vía Montejo, at the exit to Progreso and will occupy a total area of ​​3 hectares.

The new Consulate is aimed at providing a larger space to be able to provide better visa service and attention to US citizens throughout the Peninsula.

It will be in charge of the Miller Hull Partnership and BL Harbert International firms, which in coordination with local companies, will make an investment of 3 billion pesos.

Other new buildings in Vía Montejo

Also, within Vía Montejo, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced the construction of Tower Two of said mega-complex, which will be in charge of Inmobilia Desarrollos.

The company will make an investment of 820 million pesos to make this eight-story building, one commercial and the rest for offices.

In addition, it will include common areas, a ground floor lobby, high-speed elevators, a service elevator and green areas.

Hyatt Place Hotel

Similarly, within Vía Montejo the Hyatt Place hotel of the 4-star “service” segment will be built, which is aimed at national and foreign tourism.

The building means an investment of 745 million pesos and construction will be completed in 2022. Hyatt Place Hotel.

The hotel will have 142 rooms, combining the spectacular views of Via Montejo, with executive amenities such as business center, swimming pool, restaurant bar, meeting rooms, terrace, gym, among others.

This Thursday Vila Dosal explained that together all these projects represent an investment of 4,565 million pesos, as well as the creation of more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs. View of the Hyatt Place hotel. (Yucatan News)

In the announcement, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, was accompanied by the director of Inmobilia Desarrollos, Roberto Kelleher Vales and the consul general of the United States in Mérida, Courtney Beale.

