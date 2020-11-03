Merida’s Museo de la Ciudad reopens

After the closure of museums and other cultural institutions motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of the City of Mérida reopened its doors on Friday, October 30th, under strict sanitation measures, in order to offer a safe space for visitors and continue the promotion of cultural expressions.

On behalf of Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, the Municipal Director of Culture, Irving Berlin Villafaña, pointed out that the City Council is committed to recovering public places that help, through culture and the arts, to face this new reality in a safe and reliable environment.

—This enclosure is a space of hope and consolation because, in these times, where we have all lost something, art is and will always be a refuge for the soul to have a bit of comfort and then go out again to battle with more hope, That’s what we hope the opening of the Museum will be, ”he said.



“Mérida is a beacon in terms of the dissemination of art and culture. We are a city with its own personality, which has generated common goods among which trova, gastronomy, plastic arts, theater, and music stand out, showing that what is done in Mérida is not only recognized by Yucatecans and Mexicans but around the world”, he said.

Berlin Villafaña indicated that at the request of the Municipal President, adjustments were made to the cultural programs and thanked the collaboration of civil society and the artistic community for their contribution to the reopening of this Museum.

“It is important to note that without civil society and the generosity of artists, many of these spaces could not be operating today,” he stressed.



He added that this reopening to the public has health security for visitors and workers, in order to restore citizen confidence in the museum and guarantee a visit away from all health risks.



For his part, the curator of the exhibition “Multiple Planes”, Ernesto Novelo Sosa, thanked Mayor Renán Barrera for supporting culture and reopening this space that complies with all security protocols.



“Today the artistic community is celebrating because we are returning and recovering our cultural spaces, which thanks to the changes in measures and policies are a safe space for visitors,” he continued.



Later, both of them made a tour of the Museum rooms, accompanied by Ana Méndez Peterson, general director of Museums and Heritage on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Arts; Arturo León Itzá, councilor president of the Culture Commission; Bernardo Sarvide Primo, director of the Regional Museum of Anthropology “Palacio Cantón”; Elba García Villarreal, director of the Macay Cultural Foundation; Rafael Pérez y Pérez, director of the “Fernando García Ponce” Macay Museum and Vichenzo Muscolo, cultural promoter.

The exhibitions offered in this museum are Mérida Prehispánica – Mérida in the 19th century and the dawn of the 20th, located in the south wing, which presents the history of the city, from its foundation, Pre-Hispanic Mérida, through Colonial Mérida, until arriving at Mérida in

the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

In the lobby, you can enjoy Mérida de Ayer, a collection of Mtro. Manuel Lizama made up of 34 urban-themed paintings from Mérida, Yucatán. In this exhibition, he shows his interest in documenting the change in the urban environment of the Historic Center of the City.

And in gallery one is Multiple Plans, an exhibition curated by Ernesto Novelo Sosa, which presents 9 pieces of contemporary art with works by artists such as José Castro Leñero, Francisco Corzas, José Luis Cuevas, Fernando García Ponce, Renato González, Perla Krause, Roberto Turnbull, Germán Venegas and Roger Von Gunten.

At the entrance, there is a safety filter, disinfectant mat, antibacterial gel, temperature measurement, and constant monitoring of the correct use of face masks.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments