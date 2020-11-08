Mérida construction worker falls from the twelfth floor

The worker was reportedly on scaffolding installing glass when he lost his balance and fell.
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A worker died this Saturday morning after falling from a twelfth to a sixth-floor at a construction site in the Montebello subdivision, in the north of Mérida.
According to preliminary data, the 25-year-old employee identified with the initials JAG was on scaffolding installing glass on the windows of the twelfth floor of a tower under construction, located on 12-C street by 13 of the aforementioned subdivision, when he suddenly lost his balance and fell to the sixth floor.
Apparently, the man did not have the necessary safety equipment and was not anchored to the harness.
Agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, who treated the young man, however, unfortunately, he lost his life due to the blow he received when he fell from a height of approximately 20 meters.
The area was cordoned off by SSP officials, while authorities began the first corresponding investigations for the delineation of responsibilities.
