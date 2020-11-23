Mayor Renán Barrera highlights the importance of caring for our pets

Mérida, Yucatan (November 22, 2020). With actions for the prevention of diseases transmissible from animals to humans, the City Council will provide the service of free canine and feline rabies vaccination for three consecutive Sundays”, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.
He pointed out that this campaign is carried out through the Sub-Directorate of Health belonging to the Directorate of Social Welfare, and its objective is to provide protection to pets and at the same time avoid possible cases of rabies in the municipality.
The Councilor stressed the importance of implementing actions that favor the well-being of the population and their pets, so the City Council is always looking for new programs to strengthen the public health of the municipality.
“It is the responsibility of each and everyone to also take care of the health of pets because this guarantees the well-being of families by living with healthy animals,” the mayor said.
He remarked that the City Council fulfills its commitment in this area by making the free vaccination service for dogs and cats available to the entire population.
For his part, the director of Social Welfare, Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, reported that the rabies vaccination service will be provided during three consecutive Sundays at different venues in the Yucatecan capital.
“We will on Sunday 29 of November, at the Los Héroes tennis court and at the Municipal Veterinary Module,” he said.
The official added that a week later, on December 6, the campaign will arrive at the Ciudad Caucel Sports Unit and the entrance to the Animaya Zoo; while on December 13th, assistance will be provided at the Fut-7 court in Las Américas and Francisco de Montejo neighborhoods.
The three Sunday sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Within the framework of this program, the official indicated, on Monday, November 23, the health brigades will continue their tour of the city of Merida.
The program will continue on Thursday 26, in the Kikteil community; on Friday 27 in Santa María Yaxché and on Monday 30 in Tamanché.
To receive the vaccine, pets must meet the following requirements: be at least 4 months old, as well as, where appropriate, a vaccination card, in addition to being in good general health.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
