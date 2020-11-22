Mayan Museum of Cancun reopens its doors

Activities reactivated with “Weyanóoné”, a temporary exhibition .

The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the INAH Quintana Roo Center, will once again open the doors of the Mayan Museum of Cancun to the public, under strict sanitary protocols and with the assembly of the temporary exhibition Weyanóoné.

According to a statement, after 246 days of being closed to the public, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic caused by the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus, this museum will reactivate its activities for the exhibition and dissemination of cultural heritage, at noon on Tuesday, November 24 .

With strict prevention measures:

Maximum capacity of 30 people for the reopening of the museum and inauguration of the temporary exhibition,

mandatory use of face mask,

temperature reading,

application of antibacterial gel,

step through cleaning mat and

maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between persons

This space returns in conditions of the new normal to offer the population of Quintana Roo and visitors from other parts of the country and the world, the enjoyment of manifestations of the tangible and intangible Maya cultural heritage.

In the days after the reopening act, only a simultaneous capacity of 20 people will be allowed in its Permanent Hall and Temporary Exhibitions. The visiting public is urged not to attend in groups larger than four people.

Located at kilometer 16.5 of Cancun’s Kukulcán Boulevard and adjacent to the San Miguelito archaeological site, the Cancun Maya Museum was inaugurated in 2012; in its Permanent Room it exhibits and protects a magnificent archaeological collection made up of representative pieces of the Mayan culture.

