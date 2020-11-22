Mayan Museum of Cancun reopens its doors

Activities reactivated with “Weyanóoné”, a temporary exhibition .
The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the INAH Quintana Roo Center, will once again open the doors of the Mayan Museum of Cancun to the public, under strict sanitary protocols and with the assembly of the temporary exhibition Weyanóoné.
According to a statement, after 246 days of being closed to the public, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic caused by the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus, this museum will reactivate its activities for the exhibition and dissemination of cultural heritage, at noon on Tuesday, November 24 .
With strict prevention measures:
- Maximum capacity of 30 people for the reopening of the museum and inauguration of the temporary exhibition,
- mandatory use of face mask,
- temperature reading,
- application of antibacterial gel,
- step through cleaning mat and
- maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between persons
This space returns in conditions of the new normal to offer the population of Quintana Roo and visitors from other parts of the country and the world, the enjoyment of manifestations of the tangible and intangible Maya cultural heritage.
In the days after the reopening act, only a simultaneous capacity of 20 people will be allowed in its Permanent Hall and Temporary Exhibitions. The visiting public is urged not to attend in groups larger than four people.
Located at kilometer 16.5 of Cancun’s Kukulcán Boulevard and adjacent to the San Miguelito archaeological site, the Cancun Maya Museum was inaugurated in 2012; in its Permanent Room it exhibits and protects a magnificent archaeological collection made up of representative pieces of the Mayan culture.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Woman discovers boa sneaking into her house in Kinchil, Yucatan
Hilaria Felipa “N”, a resident of.
-
Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a.
-
Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States’ European allies
oe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump.
-
Twitter will hand over the official accounts of the US Presidency to Biden even if Trump does not accept defeat.
Twitter has announced that it will.
-
Did Mexico agree with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general?
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico has.
-
Walmart simulated “Buen Fin” discounts.
The powerful supermarket chain affected industry.
-
Merida’s Plaza de la Tecnología changes its location
La Plaza de la Tecnología changes.
-
The secret brotherhood of General Cienfuegos that bent the DEA – It is called “The Syndicate.”
Within the Mexican Army, a group.
-
The forecast for Mexico is 152,000 deaths from Covid if measures are relaxed.
The University of Washington estimates a.
-
Protected species flamingo rescued at the Merida Airport
Just this morning, The Yucatan Times.
Leave a Comment