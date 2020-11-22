Mauricio Vila highlights the ideal conditions that Yucatan has to attract investment

During the meeting of the National Action Governors Association (GOAN), Vila Dosal reiterated the call to work together to face the Federal Government’s budget reductions.

Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo (November 22, 2020).- When participating in the meeting of the National Action Governors Association (GOAN), Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlighted that in Yucatán, despite the pandemic and natural disasters in recent years, which involved the presence of 3 tropical storms and 2 hurricanes, investments continue to arrive and with this the state is ratified as a place that provides the necessary confidence for national and international companies to invest safely.

During the meeting, in which the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González assumed the presidency of the GOAN, Vila Dosal mentioned, as an example, that in recent months projects such as the Progreso Wind Farm have been launched, which included with an investment of 3,400 million pesos and which will be generating electricity equivalent to 212 thousand houses.

Likewise, the Yucatecan Governor added that in the coming weeks another wind farm will be inaugurated in Tizimín, which will be of the same size as the one already existing in Progreso.

“We see how multinational companies such as Walmart have just opened their Distribution Center (CEDIS), generating more than 2,000 jobs, between direct and indirect, with an investment of 1,140 million pesos. Walmart will also open two new stores in Yucatán, one that already opened a few weeks ago in the Fraccionamiento Campestre and another that we will be opening next week. In addition, next year this supermarket chain will be opening another four stores, generating a good number of jobs, “said Vila Dosal.

In this sense, the Governor added that the company of Chinese origin Woodgenix has invested almost 1,400 million pesos in Yucatan to generate 500 jobs and the confidence of this company in the entity is such that the construction of another has already been announced. plant that will generate another 1,000 jobs for Yucatecan families.

“We also recently inaugurated the Cementos Fortaleza plant with an investment of 500 million pesos, which is of utmost importance for the entity since the Yucatan Peninsula has the most expensive cement price in the entire country, due to the fact that it only existed a cement plant, but with this recent inauguration it is expected that in the medium and long term, the price of cement, as there is more competition, may reduce its costs, ”said Vila Dosal.

On the other hand, explained the Governor, the real estate sector, which is one of the greatest thrusts that the Yucatan economy has, is growing a lot due to the quality of life and security offered by the city of Mérida, so on Thursday Last year, an investment of more than 4,565 million pesos was announced in the Vía Montejo real estate development, where in addition to office towers there will be a Hyatt hotel and the United States Consulate will be built, with an investment of 130 million dollars for this consular office that will provide services for Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Another important project for Yucatán, Vila Dosal highlighted, is the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, in which an expansion of the access will be carried out, where currently the draft has a depth of 9.75 meters and will be increased to 15 meters, which will allow entry for large ships of 100,000 tons when now only ships of 40,000 tons can arrive, and with this, the costs of logistics will be reduced and it will contribute to make Yucatan a more competitive state.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments