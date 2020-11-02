  • Headlines,
    • ‘March of the Catrinas 2020’ a protest against femicides

    November 2, 2020

    Mexico City.- Several feminist groups met on the afternoon of Sunday, November 1st, on Avenida Juárez, Centro Histórico, in Mexico City, to carry out the “March of the Catrinas”, in order to protest against the constant femicides that occurred in the country.

    According to the organizers, the objective was to protest the wave of murders against women and gender violence that the nation is going through.

    Thus, the so-called “March of the Catrinas 2020 ′ culminated in the“ antimonumento ”, located on Paseo de la Reforma, in which the women attending carried out various performances.

    The Yucatan Times
