Latino Trump supporters protest in Miami

Among the crowd were a handful of men in military fatigues with utility vests, and members of the far-right Proud Boys organisation, whom Trump called to “stand back and stand by” in an election debate.

The crowd, who were chanting “four more years,” listened to the president’s Thursday night speech from the White House over a stereo system.

Miami’s Hispanic community, and particularly the vast number of Cuban-Americans living across Florida, have been credited for helping Trump claim the state’s 29 electoral college votes.

Source: Reuters Videos







Comments

comments