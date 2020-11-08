Kidnapper wanted in Veracruz arrested in Ciudad Caucel

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Once again, the Yucatan law enforcement authorities achieve what other states’ police cannot.

Yucatan state police arrested a man who was wanted for kidnapping, a crime that was committed in the state of Veracruz.

After seven years of evading the action of the justice of the state of Veracruz, for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, on Friday, November 6th, Aurelio “N”, 55 years old, was arrested in Mérida by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), assigned to the State Investigation Police (PEI), together with agents from Veracruz.

With the arrest of the subject, an arrest warrant given by a judge from Veracruz was carried out, the suspect is accused of kidnapping, and the whereabouts of the victim is still unknown.

The arrest took place in Ciudad Caucel, at the gates of a property where the defendant sold hot dogs.

The investigating agents of Yucatán handed over the subject to his Veracruz counterparts and on Saturday, November 7th, the suspect was transferred to that state of Veracruz.

