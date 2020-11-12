Kanasin mototaxi driver will spend 8 years in prison for rape and robbery

Merida Yucatan (November 11, 2020).- After being found criminally responsible for the crimes of rape and qualified robbery committed with violence, CRLG was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for the events that occurred in July 2019, in Kanasín, Yucatan.

At a hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) provided the evidence and testimonies that allowed the First Court of Oral Trial to grant the conviction by unanimous votes and after individualization of the penalties, condemn CRLG, in addition to serving the custodial sentence, to pay 15 thousand pesos in compensation for the damage, as well as being prohibited from approaching the victim within a radius of 300 meters, once he completes his sentence.

According to the information gathered from the case, the facts stated in the criminal investigation file number 78/2019, which was released in the First Control Court of Kanasín, occurred on July 14 of last year, when the complainant requested the mototaxi service when the mototaxi driver said that he would make a detour to the gas station, but instead, he took the victim to an uninhabited area, where, using physical violence, he sexually abused her and then stole her belongings.

During the hearing of individualization of sanctions, a fine of 200 UMAs (minimum wage units) was established, the obligation to repair the material damage, pay for the psychological care of the victim, as well as his political rights were suspended and he received a sentence of 8 and a half years in prison.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments