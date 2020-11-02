José Pineda Arzate aka “El Avispón” is extradited to the US

According to authorities, José Pineda Arzate (aka El Avispón or The Hornet) coordinated the CJNG drug smuggling from Mexico to the United States and supervised its reception in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) extradited José Pineda Arzate “ El Avispón ”, identified as a financial operator of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and who is required by a federal court of the United States for criminal association, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

The FGR reported that the delivery of Pineda Arzate was made at the International Airport of the City of Toluca, State of Mexico, to the US agents designated for their final transfer to the state of Georgia, United States.

According to the investigations, ” The Hornet ” coordinated the CJNG drug smuggling from Mexico to the United States through couriers and, once the drug was imported, supervised that it was received in Atlanta, Georgia, and elsewhere in the neighboring country.

He also allegedly ordered others to distribute the drug to cartel clients in Georgia, as well as throughout the United States, including the state of Illinois, USA.

Pineda Arzate is also identified as in charge of overseeing the collection of the CJNG’s profits from the sale of the drugs in the United States and ordering that they be gathered and transferred to a person electronically so that he could finally deliver the money in Mexico.

According to the US, “El Avispón” joined the CJNG and its leader, Nemesio Oseguera “El Mencho”, in 2015.

He is also identified as the founder, in 2012, of “Las Moscas”, an organization that operated in the state of Guerrero and that later merged with the United Warriors (Guerreros Unidos) drug cartel.

