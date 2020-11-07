Joe Biden approaches victory after the fourth night of agonizing scrutiny.

After more than 24 hours without a change in the Electoral College, the Democratic candidate maintains 264 delegates than Donald Trump’s 214. Both need a minimum of 270 to win the election.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is nearing victory at the end of the fourth night of an agonizing election that leaves incumbent President Donald Trump less and less likely to be reelected.

After more than 24 hours without a change in the Electoral College, Biden holds 264 delegates to Trump’s 214. Both need a minimum of 270 to win the election.

Several states remain with close scrutinies – Arizona, Nevada, or Georgia – although the key to ending the long count is Pennsylvania, which with its 20 electoral votes, would automatically give the Democrat victory.

In the early hours of this Saturday morning, Biden leads the count in Pennsylvania, with 99% of votes counted by just four-tenths, 49.6% to 49.2%.

It may not seem like much, but the 28,877 votes that now separate the candidates are a big turnaround from the nearly 700,000 votes with which Trump led Biden on election night in that so-called “blue wall” state.

Biden has also managed to turn around the recount in Georgia, where he now leads Trump by just 4,020 votes, a very close margin with the almost complete count that will lead to a recount in the coming days.

Georgia assigns 16 delegates to the Electoral College, and, like Pennsylvania’s, Trump needs them to win an increasingly unlikely victory.

The third state in contention is Nevada, with Biden at 49.8 percent and Trump at 48 percent. A difference of 22,657 votes has widened in recent hours thanks to the advance of the ballot count in Las Vegas, where the majority of votes remain to be counted.

In Arizona, finally, a state that media like Fox News or the AP agency already projected the election night in favor of the Democrat but that other media consider premature, Biden’s advantage has been fading to 29,861 votes, 49.6% to 48.7%.

Right now, it is difficult to predict when the new U.S. president-elect will be known, as distances are minimal in the battleground states, and polls are slower than expected.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments