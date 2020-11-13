“Iota” is the new cyclonic system forming in the Caribbean

Low-pressure zone associated with a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea maintains a 90% probability for cyclonic development in 48 hours.

According to Mexico’s National Meteorologic Center, weather predictions indicate that an active tropical wave over the Caribbean could turn into a cyclone off the coast of Central America.

While the National Hurricane Center of the United States considers that there is a 90% probability of cyclonic development in the next five days.

Those predictions also indicate that early next week this meteor would hit Nicaragua and Honduras, possibly as a tropical storm or hurricane, although it is still too early to determine precisely how strong it will be. In any case, this system will lead to a lot of rain and wind in the region, previously hit by “Eta”.

If this tropical system becomes a cyclone, we would be facing tropical depression number 31 or tropical storm “Iota” this weekend.

Regarding a potential impact on Mexico, for the moment the forecasts indicate that there will be circulation patterns that would prevent the possible cyclone from moving towards the Yucatan peninsula or the southeast of the country, but it is not ruled out that it will generate rain.

Although it cannot be fully assured, it is expected that the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula will not be affected by this possible tropical cyclone.

This is due to the fact that in the coming days an extensive anticyclone in the middle levels of the troposphere will move over the Gulf of Mexico and will later be located over the Greater Antilles.

Therefore, the possible tropical cyclone could not move north or northwest, maintaining its trajectory to the west. In any case, the population must be aware of its evolution.

In addition, it is likely that by next week a new cold front will arrive in the Gulf of Mexico and will probably reach the Peninsula, which will also exert a blockade and will not allow the cyclone to move towards the southeastern states.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments