Interjet is practically bankrupt – PROFECO.

Profeco will ask consumers not to buy flights from the airline.

MEXICO CITY (Profeco) – The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) will issue this Tuesday a purchase alert about the Interjet airline in which consumers will be asked not to buy flights with that company because of the cancellations of all its flights on November 1 and 2, three thousand passengers were affected.

Interjet informed that due to all its flights on November 1st and 2nd, 2 thousand 690 passengers were affected.

Regarding the “Collective Action,” which is in progress and the evidentiary phase against the airline, complaints continue to be added, among which will be the 39 that Profeco has for the cancellation of flights on November 1st 2nd.

He informed that the cancellations of these two days are attributable to the airline, so according to the Civil Aviation Law, the company must reimburse them the ticket price or the proportion corresponding to the unused portion of the trip.

It must also offer them, with all the means at its disposal, substitute transportation on the first available flight and provide them without charge, access to telephone calls and sending emails, as well as food following the waiting time until boarding on another flight, hotel accommodation at the airport or in the city when an overnight stay is required and, and ground transportation to and from the airport.

In sum, he added, he will have to transport you on the later date that is convenient for the same passenger to the destination for which the flight has been canceled.

In a recent interview, the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, assured that the airline is “practically bankrupt.”

There is not going to be a quick response (to affected clients) because it is a lawsuit, and it is a company that is practically bankrupt,” said the official.

