How to Promote Your Business as a “Green Business”

This year, green is the new black. It seems that 2020 is the year that everyone has finally realised the importance of looking after the environment and sticking to sustainable practices – which means that businesses are catering to this too! Whether you’re an existing business owner, or you’re looking to start your new business venture and looking for a unique selling point, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out everything you need to know about promoting your business as a “green business”.

Your Energy Supplier

One of the biggest areas that a business can have an impact on the environment, is their energy consumption and how they source this energy. Opting for an environmentally friendly energy supplier doesn’t mean that you have to pay a fortune, however. There are plenty of energy providers that source their energy from sustainable practices, such as offshore wind farms or hydroelectric dams. Look for a Renewable Energy Deal using a comparison site so that you can keep the energy costs down whilst ensuring that you limit your business’s impact on the planet too.

Purchase Sustainable Sundries

Sundries for your business can range from notebooks, to paper bags, to pens. These little essential things might not seem like you could make a significant difference to the planet by opting for sustainable versions, but they do add up! Each time you order these items from sustainable suppliers, instead of corporate wholesalers, you save on excess packaging that would end up in landfill and ensure that you are supporting companies who are investing in the future – like you are doing too!

Support Environmental Organisations

Just as you support other sustainable businesses by sourcing your products and resources from them, you can show your support for environmental organisations or charities by promoting them in your business, and helping them out in your free time – if you can! You could also feature one of these charities as your ‘charity of the month’, where customers can choose to round up their total to add the extra into the charity fund. If you can afford to, you could even donate a certain percentage of your sales to the charity on a certain day or weekend of the month. This will help to convey the message to customers that you care about the world around you and beyond the interests of your business.

Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle

Perhaps the most obvious way to make your business a green business is to ensure that all excess products, materials and waste is reused or recycled, instead of going to landfill. Never has the term ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, been more relevant. Your waste could be transformed into something functional for someone else, which is why you should try to limit leaving what you don’t want in the bin, without trying to find another use for it. This even stands for the food waste in your business, which could be used for compost and fertiliser on your crops – or someone else’s garden!

There has never been a better time to go green and being sustainable can help to promote your business in an already saturated market. Not only will going green help you to sell your business to a wider audience, but you can help educate others and set a trend that will have a positive impact on the environment.







