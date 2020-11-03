Houston and Toronto flights to Mérida on standby

United’s Merida-Houston flight confirmation expected while Toronto charter has not been ratified

Merida, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico).- The return of the Merida – Houston flight is expected to be confirmed by United Airlines, while the weekly charter flight from Canada for the winter season of WetsJet has not yet been validated.

The executive, Oscar Carrillo Maldonado, said that this Canadian airline has not yet confirmed its traditional charter from Canada for the winter season and with it, the arrival of hundreds of tourists from that country who come to the coasts of Progreso, Telchac, Hunucma and Celestun.

The “Snowbirds” also come to occupy their homes in the city of Merida, for the entire winter season, which represents an enormous economic income for the commercial, service, and tourism sectors in general.

He explained that normally the airline communicates from the month of October the beginning of arrivals that normally start on the first week of November, when thousands of Canadians arrive to the Yucatan Peninsula mainly for the winter season.

For the moment, there is no confirmation of Westjet’s route, but their slots (service modules) are rented and paid at the airport and it is expected that the route will be confirmed as well as their arrival schedule, which last year was every Tuesday from November to March.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







