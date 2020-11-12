“Harmony” Center for the Elderly is inaugurated in Mérida

Accompanied by his wife, Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF, the mayor of Mérida led the ceremony to start the works of the “Harmony” Center for the Elderly, in Mérida’s Del Parque subdivision.
In his message, Barrera Concha pointed out that the construction of this property, in the east of the city, is part of a commitment of his humanist administration, which protects and provides benefits, especially to vulnerable groups.
“This public space that we inaugurate today shows our willingness to serve and support our neighbor. Citizen responsibility with our older adults translates into common good when the community is supported to avoid unnecessary human pain,” Renán Barrera stated.
He indicated that this building is to be added to the Center for Attention to the Elderly (CAAM), located in the west of the city, where the Integral Center for the Plenitude of the Elderly “Renacer” works and the 20 Clubs for the Elderly integrated into different parts of Mérida, with disciplines that favor their socialization and care, through workshops, courses, classes, recreational and cultural walks. Currently, there are 900 older adults enrolled in these programs.
—These are examples of the construction of an inclusive Merida, in which we value our senior citizens and we are concerned that they have shelter, health, food, care, cultural, recreational, and physical activation spaces in return for their life examples — Renán Barrera concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
