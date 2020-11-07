Giuliani: Trump won’t concede ‘600,000 ballots just like that’

(CBS NEWS) – Rudy Giuliani said at a press conference shortly after Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States that President Trump will not concede the election.

Rudy Giuliani said at a press conference shortly after Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States that President Trump will not concede the election. “Obviously he’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question,” Giuliani said in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The president’s personal attorney claimed without evidence that ballots were tampered with in Pennsylvania, the state that gave Biden the crucial Electoral College votes necessary to win the White House. He was joined by three poll watchers who claimed they were prevented from adequately monitoring the ballot counting process.

Giuliani said he has statements from 25 watchers and has spoken to a total of 50 with similar stories. “I could have brought about 50 with me,” Giuliani said, but he said he did not because “50 is too many,” and some were afraid of retribution.

