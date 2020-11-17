Gas pipe explosion on Tepic-Guadalajara highway leaves 14 dead (VIDEO)

The Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office previously confirmed that 13 people died in an explosion on the Tepic-Guadalajara highway at kilometer 106 between Ixtlán del Río and the junction with Chapalilla, in the municipality of Jala.
The Prosecutor’s Office, in its most recent report, indicates that as a result of the processing in the place by Expert Services and the SEMEFO, 13 dead people were confirmed burned in the place.
At the scene, they found six bodies inside the Suburban-type truck; three bodies in the compact Cruze-type vehicle; three bodies in a compact Honda city; and a body that remained on the asphalt tape, probably the driver of the pipe.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guatemalan president warns of ‘hoards’ of migrants unless rich nations help
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala’s president.
-
Campeche City Council will carry out a free spay & neuter campaign
A maximum of two pets can.
-
Mayor Renán Barrera promises better green infrastructure for Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2020).- “Mérida,.
-
False “missing person” reports are becoming more frequent in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 17th, 2020).- In.
-
Why is Trump so afraid of leaving the White House?
The answer is related to his.
-
Mexico nears 100,000 deaths from coronavirus
MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) –.
-
Trump, about to lose its brands in Mexico.
Trump owns the use of the.
-
Iota makes landfall on Nicaragua as a category 4
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — In a.
-
Pope John Paul II’s sainthood is under scrutiny after accusations
During his 27-year pontificate, Pope John.
-
Merida, one of Mexico’s cities with the most potential.
According to a new study, Merida.
Leave a Comment