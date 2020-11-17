Gas pipe explosion on Tepic-Guadalajara highway leaves 14 dead (VIDEO)

The Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office previously confirmed that 13 people died in an explosion on the Tepic-Guadalajara highway at kilometer 106 between Ixtlán del Río and the junction with Chapalilla, in the municipality of Jala.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in its most recent report, indicates that as a result of the processing in the place by Expert Services and the SEMEFO, 13 dead people were confirmed burned in the place.

At the scene, they found six bodies inside the Suburban-type truck; three bodies in the compact Cruze-type vehicle; three bodies in a compact Honda city; and a body that remained on the asphalt tape, probably the driver of the pipe.

