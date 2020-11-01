Frida Kahlo’s museum honors artists felled by pandemics with Day of the Dead ‘offering’

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A traditional Day of the Dead “offering” in Frida Kahlo’s iconic home in Mexico City has taken on a wider artistic homage, with an exhibition helped by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier also remembering artists who have died in past pandemics.
Mexico’s Day of the Dead festival blends Catholic rituals with the pre-Hispanic belief that the dead return once a year from the underworld, and seeks to celebrate the continuity of life.
Traditionally, Mexicans build Day of the Dead altars in their homes and outside, where they place pictures of the dead and items they enjoyed in life.
In Kahlo’s “Blue House,” which is now a museum, organizers put together an offering titled “The Restored Table: Memory and Reencounter,” in collaboration with Gaultier, who was a huge fan of the iconic Mexican artist. The offering included pictures of famed artists who died in previous pandemics, including Italian painter Tiziano, who passed away in 1576 when the plague ravaged Venice, and Austria’s Gustav Klimt, who died from the Spanish flu in 1918.
“It’s an interesting experience,” said Mariyah Efimova, a Russian tourist in the Mexican capital.
The offering included an homage to Mexican artist Manuel Felguérez, who died from COVID-19, and marigolds, known in Mexico as “the flower of the dead” for a scent believed to be strong and sweet enough to attract souls and draw them back.
Edna Romero, a mask-wearing visitor, said it was important for her family to learn about Kahlo and Mexican traditions such as Day of the Dead despite the tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very interesting and very cool,” said Romero. “I hope it will be a respite.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
God’s Own Country On The Precipice.
And so, it’s come to this:.
-
6,151 new cases of Covid-19 in Mexico
Health authorities recorded 464 new deaths.
-
“Trump rallies caused over 30,000 cases of Covid-19” – Stanford Researchers.
The researchers observed 18 Trump rallies.
-
These are the different varieties of “pib” that are offered for Hanal Pixán
Hanal Pixán is almost here and.
-
What is the “ofrenda” all about?
You’re probably familiar with popular Day.
-
PM set to announce month-long England lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set.
-
Can Donald Trump win a second term? Yes he can.
Four years ago, the vast majority.
-
Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 years old.
He will be remembered mostly for.
-
Heavy rains and storms for the Yucatan Peninsula
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico/CONAGUA) –.
-
Why Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón Love Mexican Discovery ‘I’m No Longer Here’
For filmmakers, the process of getting.
Leave a Comment