Free rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats in Merida

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Mayor Renan Barrera Concha announced a free rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats, to be held for three consecutive Sundays.

In a bulletin, the mayor explained that these actions are to prevent diseases transmissible from animals to humans, which results in greater welfare for the population.

He pointed out that the campaign is carried out through the sub-directorate of Health, belonging to the Directorate of Social Welfare, and the aim is to protect pets and at the same time avoid possible cases of rabies in the municipality.

Barrera stressed the importance of implementing actions that privilege the well-being of the population and their pets. “The City Council is always looking for new programs to strengthen the public health of the municipality, which pays for the construction of La Merida de 10,” he added. “It is everyone’s responsibility to take care of the Health of the pets because it guarantees the well-being of the families by living with healthy animals”.

He stressed that the City Council meets its commitment to making available to the entire population the free vaccination service for dogs and cats.

Details of the program

The Director of Social Welfare, Jesus Aguilar y Aguilar, reported that the rabies vaccination service would be provided for three consecutive Sundays at different Yucatan capital locations.

It starts on Sunday 29th of this month at the tennis court of Los Héroes and the Municipal Veterinary Module. The official added that a week later, on December 6, the campaign will arrive at the Sports Unit of Ciudad Caucel and the Animaya Zoo entrance. Then, on the 13th, the assistance will be provided at the Fut-7 field of the Fraccionamiento Las Américas and the Unidad Francisco de Montejo.

The three Sunday sessions will be held from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Addition to another campaign

Aguilar and Aguilar reminded that these days are added to the permanent campaign of free anti-rabies vaccination that began last September 21, in coordination with the State Health Secretariat, through which 24 police stations have already been visited. More than 1,300 doses have been applied.

In the case of the days in police stations, the service schedule is from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Within the framework of this program, the official indicated that tomorrow, Monday 23, the health brigades would continue their tour of the city’s police stations, in the Cheumán police station; on Tuesday, in Sierra Papacal, and on Wednesday, in Suytunchén and Dzidzilché.

The program will continue on Thursday, 26, in the community of Kikteil, on Friday, in Santa María Yaxché, and on Monday, 30 in Tamanché.

To receive the vaccine, pets must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 4 months old, as well as, if applicable, a vaccination card and be in good general health.

