Formula 1 includes Mexico in provisional 2021 calendar

Formula 1 revealed that the 2021 season will kick off in Australia in mid-March and will feature the Mexican Grand Prix on October 31.

Formula 1 has revealed the calendar for the 2021 season, with 23 Grands Prix on the provisional schedule for next year. The season will start in Australia in mid-March, finish in Abu Dhabi in early December, and feature the first-ever World Championship race in Saudi Arabia.

Provisional 2021 F1 calendar

21 March – Australia (Melbourne)

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

11 April – China (Shanghai)

25 April – TBC (TBC)

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)*

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

14 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)*

28 November – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

5 December – Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

*Subject to contract

The announcement follows an unprecedented year for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a revised 2020 calendar of 17 races, as F1 became the first international sport to resume its season.

“The plans for 2021 have involved extensive dialogue with all promoters and their local and national authorities at a time of ongoing fluidity related to the global pandemic,” read an F1 statement. ”Formula 1 and the FIA put in place robust health and safety measures to allow the revised 2020 season to restart and run effectively.

This tentative calendar is still subject to approval by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council.

This time around, the season will end in early December in Abu Dhabi and will feature the first race of the World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments