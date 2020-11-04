Five casualties and 58 new infections in Yucatan

The figure goes up to 21,736 positive cases throughout the state
The Secretary of Health of Yucatan reported on November 4th, during his daily press release, that 58 new infections and five deaths due to Covid-19 were registered in the state.
According to the official medical report, the new infections were registered in the following geographic points: 46 in Mérida, three in Tizimín and Valladolid, two in Río Lagartos and one case in Conkal, Mocochá, and Tekax, as well as one foreign case.
Of the 21,736 positive cases, 195 are patients from another country or another state.
Specifically, in Merida, 12,495 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus (accumulated cases as of November 2): 3,499 live in the northern zone, 3,554 in the eastern zone, 1,214 in the central zone, 1,684 in the southern zone and 2,544 in the western zone.
The five deaths correspond to a 52-year-old man from Tizimín, who was obese; a 75-year-old woman from Mérida, with diabetes mellitus, asthma and systemic arterial hypertension; a healthy 87-year-old man from Mérida; a 70-year-old woman from Kanasín, with systemic arterial hypertension and chronic renal insufficiency; and a 48-year-old man from Tizimín, with systemic arterial hypertension and obesity.
In sum, there are 2,535 people who have died of coronavirus in the entity.
Of the active cases, 766 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel, and present mild symptoms.
The bulletin says that 142 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. Other patients are awaiting diagnosis.
“The age range of the cases goes from one month to 99 years,” it is indicated.
As of today, there are 142 patients in public hospitals. 18,293 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and are not contagious. This figure represents 84% of the total of registered infections, which are 21,736″. said the bulletin.
