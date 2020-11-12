FGR accuses Peña Nieto of being a criminal leader and traitor to the nation

MEXICO (November 12, 2020).- The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) accused former President Enrique Peña Nieto of treason against the nation and of being a criminal leader, according to a publication of the Mexico City-based newspaper Reforma.

The newspaper indicates that it had access to the arrest warrant against Luis Videgaray Caso, who was Secretary of the Treasury during the administration of Peña Nieto.

In this request, Peña Nieto is considered by the FGR “as the head of a criminal power apparatus”, since he played a central role in the commission of “crimes of treason and bribery in the Odebrecht case.”

The FGR directly points out former president Enrique Peña Nieto as the main person responsible for the crimes of bribery and treason in the Odebrecht case scandal, according to the arrest warrant against the former Foreign Secretary.

According to Reforma, the FGR considers Peña Nieto as the intellectual author, who used his position as President of the Republic to commit the crimes using Luis Videgaray and Emilio Lozoya as instruments to carry out these crimes.

“Enrique Peña Nieto was the mediate author of the crimes mentioned and those of an electoral nature. He committed the crimes using Videgaray and Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Pemex, as an instrument, ”Reforma cites about the arrest warrant.

Another of the aspects indicated in the document is that by orders of Peña Nieto, Luis Videgaray would have allocated more than 121 million pesos to legislators Ernesto Cordero and Jorge Luis Lavalle, as well as Ricardo Anaya, to have the vote of the legislators in favor of the Energy Reform, which is why he is accused of bribery.

The accusation that draws attention is that of treason, which according to the document revealed by the national newspaper, EPN promoted structural reforms to grant benefits to companies such as Odebrecht.

“The alleged acts of bribery and treason required considerable logistical and financial resources, since it was necessary to carry out steps both in the country and abroad to capture the illicit resources of Odebrecht”, can be read in the document of the FGR.

However, despite the accusations against former President Peña Nieto, the FGR only issued the arrest warrant against Videgaray, although they made it clear that the former president was the author of the criminal acts already mentioned.

“Peña Nieto had his own apparatus of criminal power, with whose help he implemented a strategy of copying the will of the legislators and had a command and directive power over his relatives in the Government that, of course, was not symbolic, but which also included the ability to give specific orders which they were obliged to carry out ”, Reforma said.

