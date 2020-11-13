Feminist movement carries out peaceful demonstration in Isla Mujeres

(Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, November 12, 2020). – The feminist movement of Isla Mujeres has once again given a great lesson in civics by holding a peaceful march raising the voice against gender violence in the streets of the municipality, chanting slogans, and sending a message of rejection of violence against the woman.
In this sense, the municipal government sets its position in favor of peaceful demonstrations but above all, to continue promoting a life without violence against girls, teens, and women; and they will continue the struggle until a woman is never abused again.
The walk took place through the main roads of the island where local women joined their voices in protest to eliminate violence against women. With songs, purple clothing, and banners, they asserted their right to free expression in a peaceful march.
The Riviera Maya Times Newsroom
