False “missing person” reports are becoming more frequent in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 17th, 2020).- In recent months, many cases have arisen of adult women, who are “reported missing”, cause alarm on social networks and provoke police mobilization, distracting personnel and resources that could well be used to attend real emergencies.

The most recent occurred with the report of a woman who left the home of her own free will and was found in a house in Colonia Pensiones, where she went voluntarily and was not in any danger.

As has happened in previous cases, the “alert” is posted on social networks with great alarm, even saying that the alleged “victim” could be the target of a crime.

On Saturday, November 14th, a woman was found in a hotel in Valladolid, who was “missing”, apparently she “disappeared” on the way from her home, in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, to her work in the Francisco de Montejo subdivision.

The truth is she was never lost or “missing”, but she went voluntarily to Valladolid, without saying anything to her family, who began looking for her after not hearing anything from her for many hours.

A few days before, perhaps the most absurd case occurred, when a person spread the word on social networks saying that her friend was “missing”, just because she did not answer her phone.

This not only led to unnecessary police mobilization but also generated anguish in the family of the persons involved.

These types of cases are getting more frequent here in Yucatán, a state free of kidnappings and forced disappearances, in addition to being one of the safest states in the country.

Psychosis due to what happens in other parts of Mexico generates fear, but here it is recommended that families maintain communication, and before becoming alarmed and posting messages on social networks, exhaust other mechanisms since many times overexposure in social networks ends up being negative for the family.

It would be convenient to establish sanctions against those who generate police mobilization reporting false or deceitful situations, and those calling the emergency number to report false bombs or fires.

Kidnapping, violence against any man, woman, or child, being afraid of walking the streets, living in fear of leaving home, and not being sure if you will return, are common scenarios in other parts of Mexico that we definitely do not need here in the Yucatan.

Residents of Mérida and other parts of Yucatan such as Valladolid or Progreso should value more the security that we have in the state, and we all should start by acting with more responsibility and civility.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







