Explosion in Celaya leaves 5 injured (VIDEO)

An explosion at a pyrotechnic post registered this Thursday afternoon at the night market in the Fovissste neighborhood of Celaya left at least five people injured, including a woman who suffered serious injuries to his legs, three children and a man who is in serious condition. The outbreak occurred minutes before 7 pm at a post that had been installed between Ignacio Borunda and Manuel Orozco and Berra streets, where emergency units were transferred to attend to the injured.

A series of roars surprised the people who were in the area. The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) pointed out that the accident occurred at a clandestine pyrotechnic stand. In the business they sold firecrackers, augers, “popcorn” and other explosive artisan products.

The head of the SSC, Miguel Ángel Simental, reported that “five injured people were located, three minors in a green code, a woman in a yellow code and a man in a red code, the latter being the one of greatest consideration,” he explained. The woman had a shattered leg and the other seriously affected, with the risk of amputation of both limbs.

Rescue units, the Red Cross, Municipal Police and Civil Protection transferred the injured to hospital institutions. In the place, elements of Civil Protection put down a fire generated by the detonations and evacuated the merchants and visitors of the tianguis.

The SSP reported that the damaged area was cordoned off, in order to save the evidence for the expert opinion of the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office, who will be in charge of the pertinent investigations to establish responsibilities.

Source: San Miguel Times







Comments

comments