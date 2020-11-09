Eta brings heavy rains and floodings to San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas

MORE THAN 150 AGENTS of the Municipal Police established guards and carried out preventive tours aboard motorized units, patrols and with foot-ground elements.

San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas.- More than 150 agents of the Municipal Police established guards and carried out preventive tours aboard motorized units, patrols and with foot-ground elements, with the aim of protecting the safety of citizens, due to cuts of Controlled electricity carried out by the Federal Electricity Commission to prevent damage to facilities in the areas affected by the rains.

The Mexican Army maintains aid work for the affected population in San Cristóbal de Las Casas,

The corporation announced that police personnel were also carrying out rescue maneuvers and transferring people to safe places, in addition to reinforcing the tasks of cleaning, de-dusting, removing debris in neighborhoods and neighborhoods affected by the rains left by the storm. tropical “Eta” and the Cold Front number 11.

