Eli Lilly obtains FDA approval for the use of a COVID-19 antibody treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the first emergency use authorization for an antibody treatment for COVID-19 from pharmacist Eli Lilly.
The investigational neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg, which is licensed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with a positive COVID-19 test and may complicate their situation.
The FDA has granted its first Emergency Use Authorization for a #covid19 antibody treatment: Eli Lily’s monoclonal bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555).— Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) November 10, 2020
The US has purchased 300,000 doses for high risk patients, with no out of pocket costs for the medicine itself.https://t.co/A2dN4vZdcD
According to a pharmacist’s statement, bamlanivimab should be administered as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within ten days of symptoms onset.
“This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a COVID-19 treatment for newly diagnosed high-risk patients, adding a valuable tool for physicians struggling with the now growing burden of this global pandemic,” David A. Ricks, Lilly president, and CEO said in the statement.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Concede or not to concede… that is the question.
Donald Trump’s environment is divided on.
-
Cenotes of Yucatan, the only ones happy to have rain
Rainfall in the state adjusts levels.
-
Mexico is participating in five different COVID-19 vaccine projects
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard points.
-
AMLO and the full power of the state against his political “adversaries.”
After exhibiting a report at his.
-
Do I have diabetes? This is how you know
Nowadays, diabetes is one of the.
-
Watch out, phone call scamming is on the rise in Yucatan
Merida, Yucatan.- With a well-established and.
-
Rain returns to Yucatan this Tuesday
Temperatures will remain warm Merida, Yucatan.-.
-
U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid friction over ex-defense minister arrest
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney.
-
The president of El Salvador faces probe over search for wartime massacre files
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – A court.
-
Merida’s Tourist Tianguis will be until September 2021
MERIDA: The Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR).
Leave a Comment