Eli Lilly obtains FDA approval for the use of a COVID-19 antibody treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the first emergency use authorization for an antibody treatment for COVID-19 from pharmacist Eli Lilly.

The investigational neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg, which is licensed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with a positive COVID-19 test and may complicate their situation.

According to a pharmacist’s statement, bamlanivimab should be administered as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within ten days of symptoms onset.

“This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a COVID-19 treatment for newly diagnosed high-risk patients, adding a valuable tool for physicians struggling with the now growing burden of this global pandemic,” David A. Ricks, Lilly president, and CEO said in the statement.

