“El Espagueti” arrested in CDMX, one of the most wanted by the FGJ

Kevin Iván N, aka “El Espagueti”, identified as one of the most wanted criminals by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, was arrested early today.

In the Golondrinas neighborhood, located in Mexico City’s Álvaro Obregón District, agents of the local Citizen Security Secretariat completed a search warrant in a building on Halcones Street, where the arrest of “El Espagueti” was achieved.

He was apprehended with two other subjects inside a property that was used as a drug distribution center. 53 cocaine wrappers and nine Ziploc bags with marijuana were seized.

During the search, a long firearm with two magazines and a pistol were also secured by the agents of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

