El Cuyo obtains the “Playa Platino” certification

Representatives of the Mexican Institute of Standardization and Certification AC delivered to the authorities, represented by Ing. Mario González municipal president of Tizimin and MIA Sayda Rodríguez Secretary of Sustainable Development of Yucatán who were accompanied by Lic. Bárbara Hernández president of the Pedro Foundation and Elena Hernández AC, the recognition that certifies El Cuyo beach as Platinum Beach in its category of recreational use.

Playa Platino is a certification program for Mexican beaches designed to integrate and position Mexican beaches as a reference worldwide and in which the following participate:

· Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification (IMNC)

· Governments at all levels (Federal, State and Municipal)

· Private Initiative (Sponsoring Brands)

Its objective is to strengthen Mexican beaches in different essential areas such as: infrastructure, security, services, cleaning and protection of the coastal ecosystem giving long life to the species and integrating the private initiative to the continuous improvement of them.

There are two types of certified beaches, those named for “Recreational Use” certification that was assigned to the Beaches of El Cuyo and those for “Protection and Ornato”.

To have the Platinum Beach category, a series of rules must be respected that help maintain the good condition and health of the ecosystem. For this, each municipality and residents must work together to have a clean beach, free of pollutants and healthy for its residents and visitors.

Yovani Fernández Chay, Municipal Coordinator of the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) commented that there were cleaning campaigns almost every week and macro activities were carried out in favor of the environment every month.

Some of the rules to take care of to maintain the certification are:

-Keep the beach clean and separate waste

-Do not throw bottle caps

-Do not throw cigarette butts

-Do

not use motorized vehicles -Do not ride a horse on the beach

-Do not make bonfires

-Pets can only walk on a leash and the owner must lift your dog’s feces.

Bárbara Hernández commented “Let’s all work together to keep the beach clean, separating the waste and better yet, taking the garbage you generate. We invite neighbors and visitors to respect the rules and take care of the beaches for the benefit of all ”.

With these efforts between authorities, civil society and private initiative, it seeks to attract more conscious tourism and a greater economic benefit for the community, which will benefit from having a clean space for its sustainable use.

For more information about other certified beaches in Mexico, you can consult the website https://playaplatino.com







Comments

comments