“El Buen Fin” will last 12 days

More than 60,000 retailers throughout Mexico will be offering discounts during the 2020 edition of El Buen Fin, an annual nationwide shopping event inspired by Black Friday in the United States and that, like Black Friday, was born as a government initiative to revive the country’s economy.

Since 2011, El Buen Fin (short for “El Buen Fin de Semana,” meaning “The Good Weekend”) has been held on the weekend before Mexican Revolution Day, which is observed on the third Monday of November, giving consumers an extra day to take advantage of the deals being offered in physical stores and online.

But, given the need to reactivate the economy due to the pandemic and the obligation to obey the protocols of healthy distancing and avoiding crowds, this year’s edition will last for twelve days!

This year’s shopping event will be held from Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 20, with more than 60,000 retailers offering special promotions, including extended credit terms and payment plans.

Discounts will be everywhere during these twelve days, which can be a bit overwhelming. The key to taking advantage of Buen Fin promotions is to do some planning. One good way to find the best deals is to visit the websites of participating businesses to check out the discounts they are offering on the products you want to buy. Many stores will be offering the same products, so comparing prices can be very useful, especially in online stores.

Since the purpose of El Buen Fin is to stimulate the economy by encouraging consumption and to improve quality of life, it offers more than just promotions and discounts on material things. Airlines, hotels and travel agencies will also be offering great deals.

And, according to the general director of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), Juan Carlos Jiménez, during Buen Fin 2020, banks will be offering up to 24 months without interest when paying by credit and debit cards. Other benefits include “Up to 40 months of term, double and triple reward points, reductions in applicable rates, discounts on auto, life, home and personal insurance, monthly bonus, as well as 1.4 million point-of-sale terminals for commerce at national level,” he said.

As usual, Mexico’s Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) is warning buyers to look out for potential scams during El Buen Fin. The agency says it will take complaints from shoppers who can prove that a discount on offer is fraudulent, and that the price of the item or service has not been lowered from its regular cost by the percentage advertised.

For more information and the full list of participating businesses, visit the official website.

Source: elbuenfin.org







