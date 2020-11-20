Dzitnup Cenotes reopen today!

Today, Friday, November 20, tourists can visit the Dzitnup Parador in Valladolid, which is once again open to the public.

VALLADOLID Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – The general director of Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, informs that starting today, November 20, the activities of the majestic Parador Turístico Dzitnup will resume, where there are two cenotes, the Samulá and the Xkekén.

This tourist park has been closed for several weeks due to the constant rains, which caused the water levels to overflow and implied a certain risk for the visitors.

Thanks to the government’s work, security conditions in infrastructure have been re-established for the people, which is why we are making this announcement, hoping to count on your presence, said Mauricio Díaz Montalvo.

As part of the sanitary control measures, as decreed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of Cultur, explained that only 30% of each cenote’s capacity would be allowed. Visitors must come with a mandatory face mask.

