Covid-19 spike is hitting air travel — again

(CNN Business)The spike in Covid-19 cases is starting to hit air travel once again, according to United Airlines.
United warned in a filing Thursday morning that it has seen a drop in bookings and a rise in canceled reservations, which it attributed to increased infection rates across the country.
The airline also may have to trim its schedule even more deeply in the fourth quarter, beyond the planned cut of 55% compared to a year ago.
The number of US Covid-19 cases is rising rapidly, reaching record levels in the last week. There were 170,000 new US Covid-19 infections reported Wednesday, as the number of US deaths crossed the 250,000 mark. Many states are reimposing restrictions on business and social activities.
And although US airlines are expecting their busiest week since March ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, many public health authorities are urging people to limit their travel and exposure to older relatives.
United was the first US airline to cut back its domestic schedule in March when the initial US outbreak first started affecting air travel. Soon, all airlines followed suit with deep cuts to schedules as the amount of air travel plunged.
We read all day so you don’t have to.Get our nightly newsletter for all the top business stories you need to know.
.When the pandemic hit earlier this year, airlines suspended the change fees they typically charge. In September they dropped the change fees permanently.
That made it easier for passengers to cancel reservations, but customers generally only get a credit, not a refund, when they cancel travel plans.
Two of United’s major rivals have also reported slowdowns in bookings recently, although neither mentioned a rise in reservations being canceled.Vasu Raja, the chief revenue officer at American Airlines (AAL), the world’s largest carrier, told investors at a conference Tuesday that his airline also has “definitely seen a flattening of ticket sales.”
“It’s been nowhere near to the kind of negative effects we saw either in July or in the March-April period,” he said. “But now we’re at a place where we can absolutely anticipate it and plan a network … around that. We’ve seen it.”American said it is still adding flights next week for Thanksgiving, going from about 3,500 per day to more than 4,000.
Source: CNN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Guide to Moving Household Goods to Mexico Released
In an effort to de-mystify the.
-
American Eagle opens its first store in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- American Eagle, the American brand.
-
Agrotourism in Yucatan, a new travel trend for a specific segment
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- “Agrotourism is one of the.
-
Yucatan State Government provides attention to women in situations of violence
Mérida, Yucatán (November 19, 2020).- Health.
-
Will Cienfuegos be tried on Mexican soil?
The shock decision by US authorities.
-
Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons
Less than a week after the.
-
Should You Travel Or Stay Home on Thanksgiving?
The record numbers of new cases.
-
How the Financial Crisis Affected Seniors
Between October 2007 and November 2008.
-
With urban art, local artists seek to give a new image to Mérida
With urban art, local artists seek.
-
Trump fires director of Homeland Security who rejected the election conspiracy theories
WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment