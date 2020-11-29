Coronavirus in Merida; more than 100 cases in just 24 hours.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As it has happened every day this week, on Saturday, the new cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus exceed the one hundred mark, according to the report from the state Health Secretariat.

The secretary informs that in the last 24 hours, 129 cases have been registered and that, unfortunately, four people died.

With these figures, the infections are 23,639, and the deaths total 2,687, which correspond to 1,699 men (three foreigners) and 988 women (one foreigner).

Of the total number of positive cases, 20,123 have already recovered (102 more than yesterday) and represent 85 percent of the total.

To date, there are a total of 829 active cases (23 more than yesterday), which are the people who have presented symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.

The SSY also reported that 683 of the active cases (19 more than yesterday) are stable, isolated, and continuously monitored by medical personnel; they present mild symptoms. They are foreign or from another country, 204 of the infections. Hospitalizations to date total of 146 (4 more than yesterday). Besides, there are other hospitalized patients awaiting diagnosis.

The vast majority of infections in Merida

Of the 129 positive cases confirmed today: 107 in Merida, 5 in Kanasin, 4 in Motul and Uman, 2 in Valladolid, and one in the municipalities of Dzoncauich, Hunucma, Izamal, Peto, Progreso, and Timucuy. The infection of a foreigner was also reported.

Specifically in Mérida, 13,818 people have been diagnosed as infected with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of November 27), living 3,955 in the North area, 3,935 in the East area, 1,327 in the Centro area, 1,817 in the South area, and 2,784 in the West area.

Since March 13 (the date on which the first positive case was confirmed), 58,129 cases have been detected in the entity (400 more than yesterday), of which 6,466 are part of the “sentinel surveillance.”

