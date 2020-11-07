Construction Regulations will be modified in Mérida after floodings

Specialists, academics, and society will participate in the adjustments.

After the floods in different parts of Mérida, caused by the tropical storms and hurricanes that affected Yucatecan territory this year, the Municipality’s Construction Regulations will make adjustments, in order to prevent these floods from occurring again in the future.

The first modification meetings began on Thursday, November 5th, and they were attended by specialists, academics, and members of the civil society.

In this sense, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, acknowledged that the municipality is determined to become a better city, and after the passage of tropical storm Gamma , hurricanes Delta and Zeta, along the COVID pandemic -19, Barrera Concha assured that his administration is doing everything possible to solve the problems caused by the weather phenomena.

The session of the Urban Development Commission was held on Thursday, November 5th, where the analysis for the adjustments necessary from the hydrology and hydraulics point of view was presented to the Regulation Committee, in order to analyze the strategies that they should be implemented in the short, medium and long term.

“It should be mentioned that this year, as a result of the rains, the level of the water table increased and this largely caused the floods”, said the meteorologist from the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

Given this, Barrera Concha stated that despite the fact that natural disasters will continue to occur, it is necessary to have strategies so that the negative effects on the population are avoided. He also added that the Municipal Planning Institute (Implan), created in his administration, will give legal certainty to the actions that are undertaken.

The meeting was attended by Luis Novelo Castro, coordinator of the Civil and Environmental Engineering degree at the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, who when taking the floor emphasized the need to recover green areas in residential zones and across the whole municipality, even that this initiative be included in the adjustments to be made to the Construction Regulations.

It was announced that it will be next week when these meetings will continue to work in-depth on the adjustments.

