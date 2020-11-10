Concede or not to concede… that is the question.

Donald Trump’s environment is divided on whether or not to accept defeat. The president’s sons represent the hard-line that would not admit a Democratic victory. Simultaneously, the first lady and son-in-law Jared Kushner are pointed out as possible supporters of conceding the outcome and facilitating the transition.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – The family of U.S. President Donald Trump seems to be divided over accepting his defeat, according to the U.S. press. His wife, Melania Trump, and his son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, among those asking him to give up, while his older children, Donald Jr., and Eric, oppose admitting a Joe Biden victory.

The press versions have been rejected by Jason Miller, advisor to the Trump campaign, but it would not be the first time to deny reports that end up reflecting reality. For his part, the president opted to take refuge in one of his golf clubs for the weekend. Simultaneously, the positions among his allies are opposed, according to CNN and the website Politico, which cited people familiar with the conversations.

Kushner, the husband of Ivanka and advisor to the government, has approached the president to ask him to accept the victory of the Democrat, both media indicated. The A.P. agency also said that Kushner had expressed to several people that he has recommended him to admit the results.

Miller rejected CNN’s version on Twitter and indicated that Kushner had advised Trump to pursue “all available legal resources to ensure the accuracy” of the election.

He also denied hours later on the same social network, another statement. According to which he, Kushner, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani would be inclined to have the president perform acts to pressure a recount of the votes. At the same time, Republican David Bossie and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows would support defeat.

Both media point out that the first lady has privately advised the governor to accept the results.

However, Trump’s wife posted a message on Twitter this Sunday asking that every “legal vote” be counted, a request aligned with the president’s rhetoric, to send a unified voice. “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with full transparency,” she wrote.

On Fox News, where prime-time anchors exert enormous influence over Trump, Laura Ingraham gave voice to the president’s belief that the election was unfair, but also asked him to think about his legacy – and about maintaining his influence over future Republican Party appointments – and to leave the office with dignity.

The versions also agree that Donald Jr. and Eric Trump stand firm and have pressured Republicans and supporters of the president to reject the media’s projections of results. They have also done so through Twitter, getting Republican officials and congress members to speak out in favor of their father. Trump’s sons believe that the election was “stolen” from them.

According to CNN, also in favor of keeping the fight going is Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney and one of his most trusted people, and advisors like Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie. They would even encourage him to continue holding rallies with his faithful supporters to keep the movement alive and insist on demands for the vote count.

Donald Trump’s judicial strategy to challenge the U.S. election

Donald Trump continues to fail to concede victory to his rival, Joe Biden, in the U.S. presidential election. For this purpose, he is preparing a whole legal battery to challenge the elections in which the Democratic candidate won, who has already been recognized as the winner by various world leaders. For example, the U.S. president plans to demonstrate how people who were dead supposedly voted.

So far, however, there is no evidence that the Democrats committed fraud to win the election, despite continued allegations by Trump and some of his closest associates.

In all, Trump has assembled a team of 92 people spread across several states to begin their legal war. In Georgia, the one who leads the campaign for the recount of votes is the Republican congressman Doug Collins; in Arizona, there is Kory Langhofer, former adviser of Trump, and who will serve as one of his principal lawyers in this campaign of impeachment and in Pennsylvania, there is Ron Hicks, lawyer of the Porter Wright firm.

“We want to make sure we have an adequate supply of manpower (lawyers) on the ground (states) for man-to-man combat,” a Trump advisor told Axios Media.

Besides, the U.S. president’s team plans a media strategy to continue denouncing the alleged fraud in the November 3 elections in the U.S. To do so, it has a communications team led by Tim Murtaugh.

This team will organize “periodic press conferences, issue statements on legal actions, and try to set an agenda through strategic characters in the media,” an advisor told Axios.

In addition to the figures mentioned above, the U.S. president’s legal team includes former 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, attorney Justin Clark, Jason Miller, and David Bossie. Trump is also advised by Republican Congressmen Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Members of Trump’s legal team said they work tirelessly, day and night, in conjunction with the White House. “We all have the same goal in mind, which is to use the legal process over the next few days and weeks to ensure that the president is re-elected,” said one of Trump’s legal advisors.

On the other hand, Trump again criticized the media after the projections released nationally confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. elections.

“Since when does the irrelevant media say who will be the next president? We’ve all learned a lot in the last two weeks,” the American president said on his Twitter account.

