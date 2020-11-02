Cold front 11 brings rain and strong winds to the Yucatan Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán (November 1, 2020).- Due to the entry of cold front number 11 to Yucatán, between 03:00 and 6:00 AM this morning, rainy conditions and strong winds are expected throughout the state, reported the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy).

This new system will reinforce cold front number 9, which is stationary over our region, which will generate north wind of between 45 and 55 kilometers per hour, in the coastal areas, and 35 to 45 kilometers per hour in the interior of the state territory.

For security reasons, the Port Authority will close minor navigation along the entire coastline since, in addition to the aforementioned winds, waves of between 1.2 and up to 1.8 meters high are expected.

The heavy to very strong rain, starting at 03:00 this Monday, will begin in the north of the territory, and will gradually reach the center and south of Yucatan, which will cause a cooling in the environment without this implying a significant drop in temperature.

The population is recommended to take precautions, securing windows and doors, awnings, and objects found outside; likewise, stay away from trees and weak structures, and be attentive to the damage to the power lines.

The population is also reminded to stay in a safe place until conditions improve and to keep alert to official announcements.

To keep yourself informed on this matter, visit the Procivy and the Yucatan State Government social networks.

In case of any emergency call the 9-1-1 emergency number.

